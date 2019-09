ZAGREB: Croatian police detained 10 more suspects on Thursday over last month’s attack on Serbs who were watching a Red Star Belgrade match in a bar in Croatia, after five were already charged with hate crimes over the assault.

Masked men injured five people, including a minor, when they stormed the Serb-owned bar outside the city of Knin on August 21 and attacked the guests with batons.

“A total of 10 people from the areas of Sibenik, Split and Sinj were detained,“ local police said in a statement.

An investigation found evidence that “linked the detainees directly with the crimes committed” on August 21, the statement added.

Last week five men a football fan group in southern Split were charged with hate crimes over the incident, which took place while Red Star Belgrade was playing Switzerland’s Young Boys in a Champions League play-off.

The group was accused of “hate-motivated violent behaviour, demolishing others’ property and physically harming” victims,“ according to local prosecutors.

The attack inflamed lingering hostility between Belgrade and Zagreb, who still carry grievances from the 1991-1995 independence war that separated Croatia from Serbia and the rest of then-Yugoslavia.

The animosity often spills into the sporting scene, with both countries’ football clubs notorious for their ultra-nationalist hooligans.

Croatia’s Serb minority, who now make up around four percent of the population, have faced a rise in hate speech and violence against their community in recent years, according to rights groups. — AFP