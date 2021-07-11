SEARCH
Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win Wimbledon men's doubles title

11 Jul 2021 / 07:28 H.
    Croatia’s Nikola Mektic (top) and Mate Pavic return against Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos during their men’s doubles final match on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021. AFPpix

LONDON: Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the Wimbledon men's doubles title on Saturday with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 victory over Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

The top seeds triumphed for the first time as a team at the Grand Slams.

For Pavic, it was a third major victory after the 2018 Australian Open with Oliver Marach and the 2020 US Open partnering Bruno Soares.

They became the third and fourth Croatian men to win a Wimbledon title after Goran Ivanisevic, who won the men's singles title in 2001, and Ivan Dodig, who won the mixed doubles in 2019 alongside Latisha Chan.-AFP

