Cueist ‘Mighty Thor’ to the rescue with only gold on day nine

PHNOM PENH: Snooker came to the rescue for the national contingent today when it delivered the only glitter of gold on the ninth day of the 2023 SEA Games, here, yesterday.

The success of Thor Chuan Leong in contributing gold number 29 in the men’s snooker singles event proved to be the only consolation in Malaysia’s search for gold since yesterday.

However, even the “Mighty Thor’s” achievement could not improve Malaysia’s position in the medal standings as they remained seventh with a haul of 29 golds, 41 silvers and 79 bronzes.

It will surely be difficult for the Malaysian contingent to improve their position in the medal tally as sixth-placed Singapore have already raked in a haul of 42-36-55, with just three days to go before the curtain comes down on the biennial Games on Wednesday (May 17).

The national camp’s hopes of meeting the 40-gold target also look to be dim after events which used to be a gold mine for Malaysia, like diving, athletics, karate and silat, have already ended.

The national contingent will now focus on hockey, badminton and sepak takraw to add to their gold medal collection.

Today, the sepak takraw squad can add to the medal tally when they take on Indonesia in the men’s doubles final.

At the end of Day Nine, Vietnam continue to lead the medal tally with 107 golds, 90 silvers and 94 bronzes, followed by Thailand (90-67-88) while Indonesia (67-61-80) have overtaken hosts Cambodia (65-61-103) in third spot.

The Philippines (46-72-86) are in fifth place. -Bernama