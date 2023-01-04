Cycling coach alleged to be involved in sexual harrasment has resigned, says Yeoh

SHAH ALAM: The coach alleged to be linked to a sexual harassment case involving a female national mountain biking (MTB) rider has resigned, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

Yeoh said, however, the investigation into the matter will continue to be carried out since it is already a case under the Penal Code Act.

“Sexual harassment exists in the Penal Code Act and a police report has been made. But we have to make sure every complaint is investigated fairly. If there are false accusations, it is necessary to make sure that there is justice for the accused.

“”Therefore, let the investigation take place first, after the police and protective officers from the National Sports Council (MSN) finish the investigation, then we will comment further. For justice for all parties,“ she told reporters after launching a fundraising campaign to send the national footgolf team to the Footgolf World Cup in Orlando, Florida, here today.

Yesterday, Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president, Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab confirmed that he had received a report regarding a case of sexual harassment involving a national female MTB rider.

The athlete in her 20s lodged a police report on Thursday, claiming she was sexually harassed by her own coach while training with the team. MNCF took immediate action to suspend the coach in question to assist in the investigation.

Yeoh said following that, her ministry had also activated protective officers in the MSN in line with the Safe Sports Code and will monitor the investigation of the case especially at the MSN level to ensure that action is taken quickly.

She said she also wanted the case to be an example of how it was handled according to standard operating procedures (SOP) based on the Safe Sports Code that had just been launched.

Meantime, Yeoh also warned that her ministry will take strict action against anyone involved if there are any more complaints regarding sexual harassment.

“I don’t care if the offender is the country’s number one athlete. If there is a case like this and you have created an unsafe environment, stern action will be taken by KBS (the Youth and Sports Ministry,“ she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the preparation of other MTB riders following the development, Yeoh said MSN will ensure that a female official is appointed to ensure that the cycling team’s preparations and training are not interrupted. - Bernama