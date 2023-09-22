Cycling star Azizulhasni Awang out of Asian Games with injury

HANGZHOU: Track cycling star Azizulhasni Awang (pix) has announced his withdrawal from the Hangzhou Asian Games due to injuries sustained in a high-speed training crash, reported Xinhua.

The 35-year-old Malaysian fell and skidded on the track for more than 20 metres before coming to a halt. Medical assessments indicated that while there were no fractures, there was significant soft tissue damage.

Awang's cycling career has been illustrious, with notable achievements including a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and a silver medal at Tokyo 2020. He has also secured two gold medals at previous Asian Games.

“I am the one who is most sad and disappointed because it was meant to be my last appearance at the Asian Games. The focus now is on recovering as soon as possible and continuing to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics,“ he rued.

The Asian Games track cycling competitions are set to be held from September 26 to 29. -Bernama