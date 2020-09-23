Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

PARIS: Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintana's team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris.

Two people had been taken into custody, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said, adding that the probe was targeting a “small part of the team” and that those in custody were part of the “close entourage of the main rider”, without naming him.

Laurens added on Tuesday that the two were still being held for questioning, explaining that a decision on whether they would be formally charged will be made on Wednesday.

Arkea-Samsic’s leader on the Tour was Colombian Quintana, twice a runner-up and also a Vuelta and Giro d’Italia champion. He finished 17th overall on this year’s Tour.

The French team confirmed that their hotel in Meribel was searched by the OCLAESP, the Central Office for the Fight against Environmental and Public Health Damage, after last Wednesday’s 17th stage.

Laurens said the search had resulted in the “discovery of many health products, including drugs and especially a method that can be qualified as doping”.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that a “saline solution” and “injection material” were found.

“The elements gathered during the search will need further investigation and analysis,” Laurens said in a statement on Tuesday.

Injection material can only be in possession of doctors as per the ‘no needle policy’ in place in cycling since 2011.

Arkea-Samsic team manager Emmanuel Hubert said on Monday that the investigation did “not target the team or its staff directly”.

Quintana was allowed to continue working with his own doctor when he signed a three-year deal with Arkea-Samsic this year.

Quintana’s management have not responded to a Reuters request for comment. – Reuters