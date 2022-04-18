D’Alessandro scores on farewell as Inter beat Fortaleza 2-1

PORTO ALEGRE: Andres D'Alessandro scored a goal on his farewell appearance as his team Internacional came from behind to secure a late 2-1 win over Fortaleza on Sunday.

The Argentine midfielder struck with a left foot shot on the stroke of half time to level the scores after Yago Pikachu had put Fortaleza ahead from the penalty spot.

Pikachu missed another penalty kick nine minutes into the second half and Inter seized all three points with a goal in the final minute from Alemao.

A tearful D'Alessandro got a standing ovation from fans and congratulations from players on both sides when he was substituted for the final time after 70 minutes.

“It’s a moment of happiness and sadness,“ he told Globo TV. “What happened today I will remember for the rest of my life.”

“I can’t explain what football gives me. Football gives us more than we give football. I am going to miss it so much.”

The 41-year-old midfielder played more than 500 times for Inter in three different spells with the Porto Alegre club.

The win leaves Inter on three points after two games of the Serie A season, while Fortaleza are pointless after two consecutive defeats. - Reuters