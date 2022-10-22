Damok deserves MotoGP wild card: Kasma Daniel

SEPANG: With a good racing record at the junior level, the country’s young rider Syarifuddin Azman (pix) or better known as Damok certainly earns a place in the Grand Prix World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) next season.

Former national Moto2 and Moto3 rider Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin said Damok’s potential is proven by his impressive achievements in the Junior GP World Championship this season.

“What we saw during the Junior GP was that he (Damok) was always in the top five and was up in the podium as well, so he really deserves the world championship. He went to the world championship and rose steadily following all the steps one by one,“ he said when met by reporters here.

Yesterday, Damok was announced as one of the MT Helmets-MSI team riders for next season’s Moto3 competition and will team up with Brazilian rider Diogo Moreira.

In this season’s Junior GP World Championship, Damok is currently in fourth place in the rider’s standings, collecting a total of 110 points with two rounds remaining in Valencia, Spain on Oct 30.

Damok also has the opportunity to gain experience and feel the heat of the Moto3 competition at the Malaysian GP 2022 which takes place at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here, tomorrow when he competes on a wild card with the Vision Track Racing Team.

Meanwhile, Kasma Daniel who also received a wild card to compete in the Moto2 class with Petronas MIE Racing RW at the Malaysian GP this time said the pressure of racing in the world championship is quite intense.

“It (pressure) is not the same as a normal race because it is not easy to be there. I hope Damok is more resilient and strong mentally and physically.

“Damok is one of Malaysia’s best riders, congratulations to him and most importantly the Moto3 race is quite tough and the competition is crazy, ride safe and try your best for Malaysia,“ said the 22-year-old rider who competed in Moto3 in 2017 and Moto2 in 2020. - Bernama