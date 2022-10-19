Damok praying for dry weather, eyeing podium finish

KUALA LUMPUR: National motorcycle racer Syarifuddin Azman is hoping the weather will be in his favour during this weekend’s Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) World Championship at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

Even though the weatherman is predicting rain for three days during the race on Oct 21 -23, the 21-year-old rider is hoping for the best so that his dream of a podium finish at the MotoGP for the first time in front of the home crowd comes through.

Better known as Damok, Syarifuddin rides for the Vision Track Racing Team on a wildcard ticket.

Damok knows the track well but what worries him is the weather which is expected to play an important role in determining the outcome of the race on Sunday.

“I know when to overtake the other riders, but I also have to take into consideration the weather as it is raining quite often now. The track in Sepang is going to be slippery. So, I have to be careful and find the best setup for the bike.

“Personally, I prefer the warm weather because the advantages are many. If it rains, I could fall and all kinds of things can happen, but if it is dry and I fall, then it is my mistake. So, I am hoping the track is dry this Sunday. But whatever it is, I must be focused and continue to fight,” he said.

He was met after the ‘Media Tree Planting with MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3’ event at Taman Tugu here today held today in conjunction with the 2022 MotoGP race which returns to SIC after a two-year lapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also present were MotoGP team rider WithU Yamaha RNF Cal Crutchlow and Darry Binder, Manuel Gonzalez from the Moto2 Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, Diogo Moreira from the Moto3 MT Helmets - MSI team and SIC CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif.

Damok’s appearance at GP Malaysia is the fifth as a wildcard rider in the Moto3 class. In his debut at the GP Aragon last season, Damok was placed 13th then took 24th place at the Portuguese GP (April 22-24), 22nd at the Spanish GP (April 29 -May 1) and 19th at the Catalunya GP (June 3-5) this season. - Bernama