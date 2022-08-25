Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren racing ahead of schedule

ANKARA: Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren Racing at the end of the 2022 Formula One season, the British racing team announced on Wednesday.

The statement added that both parties agreed to the early termination of Ricciardo’s 2023 contract, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons,“ the Australian driver said, “but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season.”

“I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season,“ he added.

Andreas Seidl, team principal of the McLaren F1 Team said: “I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he has always turned up with a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team to always keep pushing forward.”

Ricciardo, 33, arrived at McLaren from Renault in 2021 and won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) with them, in a season he finished eighth. - Bernama