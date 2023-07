NICE: Danish international forward Kasper Dolberg has left Nice to join Belgian club Anderlecht on a four-year deal, the two clubs announced Friday.

The 25-year-old touched down in Nice from Ajax in August 2019 in a 20.5-million-euro deal.

After 11 goals in 23 Ligue 1 matches in his first season, Dolberg had two tougher seasons and was last year loaned out to Sevilla from July to December before a second loan to Hoffenheim for the remainder of the season. -AFP