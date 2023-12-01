Daren concedes walkover to Axelsen

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional singles player, Liew Daren has withdrawn from the second round of the 2023 Malaysia Open Badminton Championships today due to an injury on the right calf.

The decision saw defending champion and world number one player, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark receiving a walkover to advance to the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Axelsen, who received an extra day of rest will next meet Kenta Nishimoto of Japan, who eliminated fifth seed, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-15, 21-17 today.

Daren, 35, on Tuesday, had indicated withdrawing from the Super 1000 championship if the injury he sustained a month ago did not recover before today.

The 2018 World Badminton Championship bronze medalist opened his campaign with a 21-15, 14-21, 21-17 win over Toma Junior Popov of France while Axelsen subdued compatriot, Rasmus Gemke 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 two days ago. - Bernama