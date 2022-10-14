Dark horses to make PNAGS National Final an exciting affair

KUALA LUMPUR: With 70 finalists in the fray at the National Final of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) tomorrow (Oct 15), the East Course of the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club will see one of the stiffest fights ever.

PNAGS had amazing turnouts at its 14 Qualifying Rounds with some venues having full fields. The high participation led to some of the most competitive Qualifying Rounds ever staged.

Among the dark horses for the National Final are some prominent golfers who have made their names in the national amateur circuits.

In the curtain raiser, Anushka Gayan Wijerathne soared high with an eagle and three birdies to win Group A at Kelab Rahman Putra in Sungai Buloh on May 21.

The five-handicapper’s victory marked a flying start for the popular amateur golf tournament that attracted a competitive field with 104 players. He edged prominent amateur Eric Foo Hwa Peng into second place.

Not to be outdone, a petite female golfer Lim Ai Lynn turned the table on a predominantly male field of 89 players to win the Selangor leg at the Impian Golf & Country Club in Kajang on May 28.

“I am not a long hitter but I managed to keep my ball in play well. My short game came in and I was able to score well enough to win,” she said of her triumph.

Five-handicapper Muhammad Faiz Daniel stood out as he masterfully navigated the matured and hazardous Tembusu and Casuarina nines of the Kelantan Golf and Country Club (KGCC) on June 11.

Leading the fight for Johor is Daeng Mohamad Haizam Daing who was triumphant at the pristine Legacy Course of Forest City Golf Resort on June 25.

Five-handicapper Brendan Tang Yew Liang, who mastered the long and undulating fairways and tricky greens of Bukit Jawi Golf Resort, will carry the flag for Penang.

Also in the fray is former national goalkeeper Mohd Azmi Mahmud (Hcp 5) who won the 11th Qualifying Round Royal Perak Golf Club in Perak on Aug 27.

Aaron Pong Kang Jie (Hcp 6), who was the runaway winner at the Sabah leg on Sept 24, is another golfer to look out for.

These champions from the lowest handicap categories will be accompanied by four other winners of higher handicap groups at the National Final.

In last year’s National Final, team Perlis overcame the odds to be crowned the champions at the the Forest City Golf Course in Gelang Patah, Johor in January after the Covid-19 pandemic put golfing tournaments on hold.

The hole-in-one prizes of PNAGS 2022 have gone abegging after 14 Qualifying Rounds. ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.