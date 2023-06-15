Debutant Nur Alyssa claims a silver medal from women’s Junior Keirin event

NILAI: Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid pulled off a pleasant surprise in the 2023 Asia Cycling Championships (ACC) by blazing her way to a silver medal in the women’s Junior Keirin event at the National Velodrome, here today.

The 17-year-old rider, despite making her debut in the prestigious championships, was not intimidated by by the occasion and produced an energetic and tactical race to carve her name at the Asian level to finish second just 0.030 seconds behind the winner.

The Muar-born rider’s achievement was all the more sweeter, as she had only been training on a part time basis for about a month and her previous experience was only competing in the Junior Cycling Malaysia (JCM) championships.

“I am very happy with the win because the competitors I faced in the competition were all well established and more experienced riders. This is the biggest victory in my career and will certainly take a while to sink in.

“But celebrations aside, I hope to maintain my performance in the 500m Time Trial and Sprint events. The Sprint is my favourite event and hope to excel in the race,” she told reporters after her race here today.

South Korea swept the gold in the event through Na Yunseo who clocked 11.998 seconds (s), while her team mate Kim Doye took the bronze.

Another junior rider, Intan Suraya Tokiman contributed a bronze medal through the women’s Junior Scratch event after finishing behind Misaki Okamoto from Japan (gold) and South Korea’s Kwon Nahye.

Malaysian road race expert Mohd Harrif Saleh who competed in the men’s Elimination Race, had to be contended with eighth placing while Nur Fitrah Shaari finished in ninth spot in the women’s Elimination Race.

Meanwhile, in the Asia Para Track Cycling Championships held simultaneously with the ACC, the country’s Para Cycling squad produced another excellent performance to contribute a gold, two silver and two bronze medals today.

Malaysian riders dominated the top two spots in the women’s Para B 1km Time Trial with Nur Suraiya Muhamad Zamri sweeping the gold with a time of One minute 12.501 seconds while Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais clocked 1:12.704s to take silver, ahead of Indonesia’s Sri Sugiyanti (1:16.740s).

In the men’s Para B 1KM Time Trial, Mohd Khairul Hazwan Wahab managed to win a silver with a time of 1:04.530s as Japan’s Kazuhei Kimura took the gold with a time of 1:03.546s and Iran’s Mohammad Dalir Heidarabadi (1:05.361s) finished in the bronze medal position.

Two other bronze medals came from Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin (men’s scratch Para C1-C3) and Zuhairi Ahmad Tarmizi (men’s Scratch Para C5.

The ACC and Para Track Cycling Championships will continue tomorrow. - Bernama