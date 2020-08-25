Defenders Mari and Soares sign permanent deals with Arsenal

LONDON: Arsenal have agreed permanent deals with defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares after their loan spells in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, the club said on their website on Monday.

Mari, 26, moved to the Premier League side in January from Flamengo, who he helped win the Brazilian Serie A title and Copa Libertadores last year.

The Spanish centreback played three times for Arsenal before his season was ended prematurely by an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old Portugal fullback Soares, who initially joined on a short-term loan deal from Southampton, made five league appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

Arsenal have been linked with Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhaes by British media as Arteta looks for more defensive cover ahead of the league campaign, which begins on Sept 12. – Reuters