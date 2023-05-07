Defending champion Joo Ven concedes walkover due to health reasons

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Soong Joo Ven’s hopes of retaining the title was dashed after conceding a walkover during his third round match in the 2023 National Badminton Championships at the Juara Stadium, Bukit Kiara, here today, due to health reasons.

The 28-year-old defending champion who was trailing 2-11 in the first game to his opponent Aaron Kok Kai Ben from Pahang decided to concede the match claiming he was not well.

Joo Ven when met by reporters said he has yet to be fully fit after a bout of Covid-19 when he was competing in the Taiwan Open last month.

“While playing today, I felt very weak and felt pain in my muscles. Last month when I competed in the Taiwan Open, I was Covid-19 positive.

“Though I have since recovered, my body felt weak and lethargic. I therefore, decided to withdraw so that I can prepare for other tournaments,” he said.

The 2023 Maldives International Challenge runner-up, currently ranked 74th in the Badminton World Federation ranking said he would now concentrate on improving his ranking by competing in big tournaments.

In 2019, Joo Ven defeated Leong Jun Hao to claim the title but the championships was not held for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama