Dekwan disqualified over false start in APG 100m final

HANGZHOU: National sprinter Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi missed the chance to defend the men’s 100 metre (m) T36 (physical impairment) in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

In the final at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium here today, the 36-year-old athlete’s participation was cancelled following a false start and thereby crushing his opportunity to garner a podium finish in his last event at the championship held every four years.

Earlier, the 2016 Rio Paralympics champion was in lane six, flanked on left and right by China’s top contenders Deng Peicheng and Yang Yifei.

Peicheng emerged first clocking 11.80 seconds followed by Yifei in second place in 12.15s and Takeru Matsumoto of Japan recorded 12.38s to finish third.

The outcome left the Perlis athlete also known as Dekwan leaving for home without any medal after failing to defend his long jump T36 gold on Tuesday.

He ended the long jump event in sixth position. - Bernama