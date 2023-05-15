Demise of sepak takraw legend Adnan Saidin, a big loss to national sports

KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of Malaysian sepak takraw legend, Adnan Saidin, today was a big loss to the national sports arena.

Adnan Saidin, 66, better known as the ‘King of Smash’ died at Sultanah Bahiyyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar, at about 6 am due to health problems.

Born on Feb 25 1957 in Kampung Padang, Tandop, Kedah, Adnan dedicated himself to sepak takraw by becoming the national team captain from 1980-1986 and for Kedah from 1976-1992.

His prowess in controlling the game assisted Kedah to lift the Khir Johari Gold Cup in the National Sepak Takraw Championship in 1981, 1985, 1986 and 1987.

The father of six, who played the left flank position was an excellent spiker, who helped Malaysia win the team gold medals at the SEA Games in Jakarta 1979, Manila 1981 and Singapore 1983, in addition to winning the 1984 Asian Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the 1985 Thailand King’s Cup in Bangkok.

The intense actions displayed by Adnan left many sweet memories that local sports fans will not forget, especially when facing Thailand, the traditional foe in the final of the 1979 SEA Games in Jakarta.

Adnan’s deadly smash was so powerful that a Thai player was floored and had to be carried off the court after getting a spike on the chest from Adnan.

The pinnacle of Adnan’s success was being crowned Asia’s Player of the Year in 1984 and being named Asia’s King of Sepak Takraw in 1986.

The body of the late Adnan will be buried in Kampung Padang, Kedah after Zohor prayer today. -Bernama