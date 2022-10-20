Denmark Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik advance to second round

KUALA LUMPUR: World champion national doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik were made to work hard before booking their place in the second round of the Denmark Open 2022 in Odense yesterday.

In the first-round match played at the Jyske Bank Arena, the country’s top pair beat Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel 21-18, 21-19 in 36 minutes, making it four out five wins against the 11th world-ranked pair.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, ranked 4th in the world, will meet French pair Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar tomorrow.

National mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also went through to the second round after defeating host pair Mathias Chritian-Alexandra Boje 23-21, 21-13.

The pair, ranked 10th in the world, will now play either compatriots Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie or Lee Jhe-Huei-Hsu Ya Ching from Taiwan.

National men’s pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and national women’s pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien, however, did not share the same fortune after they lost their opening games. - Bernama