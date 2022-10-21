Denmark Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik sail into quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: World champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued their brilliant run into the quarter-finals of 2022 Denmark Open in Odense yesterday.

The top national pair took 31 minutes to dispose of the French duo of Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar 21-13, 21-18 in a match held at Jyske Bank Arena.

Aaron-Wooi Yik who are ranked fourth in the world, are down to meet Indian pair, R Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty, the tournament’s seven seeds in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Also qualifying for the quarter-finals is national men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia who crushed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan, 21-5, 21-19 in the second round today.

The world’s number three player will meet Indonesian Jonatan Christie next.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie created an upset with a hard-fought victory over eighth seeds and compatriots Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, 18-21, 24-22, 22-20.

The pair ranked 13th in the world will be meeting second seeds Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan in the quarter-finals.

Nonetheless, the top national women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah gave their best but were eliminated by tournament top seeds Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan of China, 21-18, 20-22, 21-17. - Bernama