Denmark Open: Pearly-Thinaah storm into second round

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah got their Denmark Open 2022 campaign off to a flying start in Odense today.

Pearly-Thinaah powered past Thai shuttlers Supissara Paewsampran-Puttita Supajirakul 21-16, 21-14 at the Jyske Bank Arena.

However, a mammoth task awaits the world number 11 Malaysians in the second round against top seeds and reigning world champions Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan of China.

Qing Chen-Yi Fan downed Yeung Nga Ting-Yeung Pui Lam of Hong Kong 21-7, 21-17 in their opening tie.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See crashed out 16-21, 17-21 to China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping. - Bernama