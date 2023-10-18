Denmark Open: Tze Yong, Wei Chong-Kai Wun exit early, cheers for Vivian-Chiew Sen

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler, Ng Tze Yong and national men’s doubles pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, suffered early exits in the 2023 Denmark Open in Odense, today.

Fresh from being the Arctic Open 2023 runners-up on Sunday (Oct 15), world number 17 Tze Yong however, failed to progress as he went down to China’s Lu Guang Zu, 18-21, 11-21, in the Super 750 tournament held at the Jyske Bank Arena.

This was Tze Yong’s third loss in four meetings with Guang Zu since both players first met in the opening round of the Malaysia Open in 2022.

The Johorean ended up as the second-best in the 2023 Arctic Open 2023 held in Vantaa, Finland, as he succumbed to compatriot, Lee Zii Jia, 14-21, 15-21.

Meanwhile, Wei Chong-Kai Wun suffered a similar fate as they were eliminated by Japanese duo, Akira Koga-Taichi Saito in straight sets, 18-21, 16-21.

However, independent women’s doubles pair, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen brought cheers to the Malaysian badminton camp as they survived a gruelling rubber set battle against Germans Linda Efler-Isabel Lohau, 21-18, 19-21, 21-17, that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

Vivian-Chiew Sen will next face Yeung Nga Ting-Yeung Pui Lam after the Hong Kong duo had a walkover on seventh seeds from Indonesia, Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the first round. - Bernama