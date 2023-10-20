Denmark Open: Yew Sin-Ee Yi storm to last eight

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi marched into the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open 2023 in Odense, Thursday.

In the second round of the tournament held in Jyske Bank Arena, Yew Sin-Ee Yi overcame Japanese duo Akira Koga-Taichi Saito 21-17, 22-20 and will take on home pair Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen next.

Astrup-Rasmussen, seventh-seeded, booked their place in the last eight by coming from behind to see off Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel of Germany 20-22, 21-11, 21-18.

The unseeded Yew Sin-Ee Yi will join two other Malaysian representatives in the quarter-finals, men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and national men’s doubles top pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, today.

Zii Jia will face Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto, while Aaron-Wooi Yik will battle China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu for a spot in the semi-finals.

Yesterday, Zii Jia received a walkover by top seed Viktor Axelsen after the home favourite sustained an injury to his left foot.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, on the other hand, stormed to the last eight after they ousted former three-time world champions from Indonesia, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, 16-21, 21-5, 21-15. - Bernama