Denmark Open: Zii Jia closes in on first title in five months

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s professional men’s singles ace, Lee Zii Jia is just a step away from crowning himself champion of the 2022 Denmark Open following his semi-final victory over former world champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

World number three Zii Jia, who last triumphed at the Thailand Open in May, left little to chance, ending the match in straight games of 21-19, 21-15 at Jyske Bank Arena, Odense Saturday (Oct 22) night.

Zii Jia, seeded fourth, will go up against the winner of the other semi-finals between Shi Yu Qi of China or Japanese shuttler, Kodai Naraoka in his third final of the year tomorrow.

Three other Malaysian representatives, however, were not as lucky as the Asian champion, as they all failed to advance in the tournament.

Reigning men’s doubles world champion, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were overcome by Indonesia’s Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in a 51-minute encounter, losing 17-21, 21-13, 17-21, while Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi lost to Indonesian pair, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 16-21, 20-22. Both Indonesian pairs will meet in tomorrow’s doubles’ final.

The third Malaysian team, professional mixed doubles duo, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie bowed out after losing 16-21, 22-24 to Chinese pair, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong. - Bernama