Depay critical of performance despite first Dutch hattrick

AMSTERDAM: Memphis Depay was critical of his own performance in the Netherlands’ victory over Turkey in Amsterdam on Tuesday despite the forward claiming a hattrick in their 6-1 World Cup qualifying win.

The 27-year-old’s first international hattrick took him alongside Johan Cruyff on 33 goals but the Barcelona striker was not satisfied with his overall play.

“We were often sloppy, especially me,” he said, adding that he had lost possession the first three times he had the ball.

“But if we start like we did, we make it easy on ourselves. After going two-up, we expanded our game and then you can afford those sloppy moments. But we should actually try and keep a high level, and I’m talking about myself here again.

“Everyone might think I’m just jubilant now after the hattrick. I’m happy, yes, but I expect more from myself.”

Davy Klaassen scored in the opening minute with Depay adding two more in the first half, including a penalty, before Turkey had defender Caglar Soyuncu sent off.

Depay scored his third in the 54th minute and the Dutch then added two more goals for a victory that moved them top of Group G with four matches left to play.

He was pleased, however, with moving up the all-time Dutch scorers list to seventh spot, alongside Cruyff and Abe Lenstra.

“Those are two legendary players, you cannot compare anyone else to them,” added Depay after winning his 71st cap.

“But for me it’s great that I’m in the top 10. The top three, that’s what I’m going for now.”

Robin van Persie, with 50 goals, is the all-time top Dutch scorer. – Reuters