MALAYSIA’S “Jungle Cat” Muhammad Aiman is a very ambitious character.

However, despite his many dreams, there is only one the mixed martial artist wants to focus on for 2019, which is to make his way to the top of ONE Championship’s bantamweight division.

The Negeri Sembilan-born athlete, who boasts five wins throughout his time in The Home Of Martial Arts, said nothing can stop him from chasing his goal.

“It’s been an exciting year for the division so far, and we’ve seen a couple of great matches throughout the last couple of months, which has got me eager to compete again,” he said.

“I’ve been working on various techniques at Bali MMA, improving on my overall game, and working a lot on my weaknesses, too.”

The 24-year-old also said that he has no plans to immediately make a run at the ONE Bantamweight World Title.

Instead, he will stick to what he does best, which is to take one step at a time.

“I’m a pretty simple guy, and I’m trying to improve a bit every day,” he continued. “Whether it’s through martial arts or my life, I just want to improve bit by bit every day.”

Aiman will most certainly be looking to improve upon a fruitful, yet difficult, 2018.

He started the year off by defeating Rin Saroth via decision and then became the first athlete to beat “Rock Man” Chen Lei, whom he submitted via rear-naked choke.

However, his perfect run ended when he fell to Japanese grappler Shuya Kamikubo via decision.

Despite the narrow loss, “Jungle Cat” is staying focused on the task at hand and his maturity proves that.

“A defeat a couple of years ago would have set me back, but during my last outing, I just went back home and returned to training a couple of days later,” Aiman said.

“I never knew I’d face these top athletes three years ago. But now, I have the confidence to defeat these top guys in the division. It shows that I’ve improved mentally and physically.”

Patience is the key, and that is how he believes all of his opportunities will come.

“I know it’s only going to be tough matches from here on, but I’m happy because I like tough situations. I think I’m on their level, and all I need to do is train harder and stay safe,” Aiman concluded.

“I’d love to fight as much as I did last year or maybe more. We’ll see how it goes.”