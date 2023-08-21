Dest joins PSV on loan from Barcelona

BARCELONA: USA international Sergino Dest has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan from Barcelona, the two clubs announced on Monday.

PSV said the 22-year-old full back had joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy and had been named in their squad to face Rangers in a Champions League playoff first leg in Glasgow on Tuesday.

“I like the style of football they play at PSV. I think it suits me very well,“ Dest told the PSV website.

Dest was born in the Netherlands and started at Ajax before joining Barcelona in 2020.

He qualified for the United States through his father and has made 26 international appearances and was part of their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“He is a very skillful and creative defender who can help the team with his explosive power and attacking intentions,“ said PSV’s director of football Earnie Stewart, also a Dutch-born US international. “He is as fit as a fiddle!”

Barcelona said that if PSV took up the option to buy they would retain a right to a share of any future transfer fee. -AFP