Devan: Position in Super League not main priority

SEREMBAN: Occupying the best position in the Super League table this season is not the main priority of Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) at the moment but instead the focus is on strengthening the quality of the team’s performance, said its head coach K. Devan.

Despite having been in the top four last season, Devan said the Deer this time need to be more realistic, especially as they have a limited number of imported players compared to other teams.

“If I have a team with a full quota (of imported players), maybe I will chase for the the top spot in the league, but for now we will see how it goes and collect as many points as possible in the first round.. we think about a realistic team position.

“After that for the second round, we will look at the club’s ability to take in imported players and try to do something, because the points (in the table) are not much different from other teams,“ he told reporters after his team’s match against Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City FC ) at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi here last night.

Devan said the seriousness and commitment of his players including the substitutes, who followed good tactical discipline throughout yesterday’s action, turned out to be fruitful when they managed to beat The City Boys 2-1.

After last night’s result, NSFC remain in ninth position with 13 points while KL City FC are in sixth place with 15 points.

Meanwhile, when asked if the victory might ‘silence’ critics about the team’s current performance, Devan said he refused to entertain the views of outsiders and would continue to focus on bringing the team to a better level.

“Everyone has their own opinion, not the same as mine, but what happens in the team, I know better. I’m not saying their opinion is wrong, the important thing as a coach is that I will focus on my job,“ he said.

On the match against PDRM FC scheduled for May 18, he said he would look again at the strength of the team since the match was an away one.

“We will probably use the same tactical approach or tweak it a little, because tonight (last night) we were playing at home, I used three strikers, but in the away match we will see the situation but we will still put three (defenders) at the back,“ he said. -Bernama