DFL wants no visiting fans, no standing areas at first in fan return

FRANKFURT: No standing areas or visiting fans, and an alcohol ban, are some key temporary measures German clubs are to introduce next week in order to get fans back into football stadiums.

The German Football League (DFL) on Tuesday called another assembly of its 36 Bundesliga and second division clubs for August 4 in which these measures are to be agreed upon.

While clubs are expected to give the nod fan organizations swiftly raised objections.

"We don't see the need for all clubs to act the same on these points. After all, the crisis is being managed federally as well," Pro Fans organization spokesman Sig Zelt told dpa, adding it appeared that "fans are seen as a risk factor who cannot behave."

The Our Curve group has said fans should be part of the readmission process because they "can contribute important knowledge about the feasibility of hygiene concepts on the tribunes."

The DFL insisted that the measures are "temporary adjustments" to "facilitate compliance with and control of adhering to distancing and hygiene measures in stadiums amid the ongoing pandemic situation"

It also stressed that visiting fans and standing areas are key elements of German fan culture.

Visiting fans are to be barred until the end of the year while the standing areas and alcohol sales would be reassessed once the current national coronavirus restrictions expire on October 31.

The DFL earlier in the month sent a concept to bring fans back to all clubs.

While each club must decide with local health authorities on how and how many fans can attend matches in their stadiums, the DFL wants some aspects decided by all clubs ahead of the September season start. – dpa