Dhabitah, Ker Ying storm into women’s 3m springboard final

BIRMINGHAM: National divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Ong Ker Ying have qualified for the final of the women’s 3 metre springboard in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nur Dhabitah completed the preliminary round in sixth place with 276.25 points while Ker Ying came through after finishing 10th out of 14 divers with 257.70 points at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre here today.

Only the top 12 qualified for the final to be held later today at 7.10 pm local time (2.10 am Malaysian time Aug 8).

Meanwhile, Bertrand Rhodict Lises remains Malaysia’s sole hope in the men’s 10m platform as he qualified for the final while his teammate Hanis Jaya Surya crashed out of the preliminary round.

Bertrand ranked sixth with a score 396.60 points while Hanis finished last at 14th place with 300.90 points.

The best 12 divers qualified for the final, also to be held later today at 5.35 pm local time (12.35 am Malaysian time Aug 8). - Bernama