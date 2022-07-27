Dhabitah not pressuring herself about podium finish in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri might be one of Malaysia’s medal hopefuls in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but she does not want to pressure herself about stepping on the podium at the brand-new Sandwell Aquatics Centre here.

‘I don’t want to think about winning medals because I believe it will stress me up. But I just hope to perform my best dives in Birmingham,” she told Bernama.

Nur Dhabitah will try her luck in four events namely – women’s 3 metre (m) springboard, women’s synchronised 3m springboard (with Wendy Ng Yan Yee), women’s synchronised 10m platform (with Datuk Pandelela Rinong) and mixed synchronised 3m springboard (with Muhammad Syafiq Puteh).

Asked on her preparations so far, the three-time bronze medallist in the Commonwealth Games admitted there is still a room for improvement especially on the technical part ahead of the quadrennial games here.

In the meantime, Nur Dhabitah believed that her teammates had trained tirelessly in a bid to achieve the one gold medal target set by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) for the national diving camp here.

“Whether we get it or not, that is a different story, I know my teammates have trained very hard and now it is time for us to perform,” she added.

Apart from diving, OCM has set gold targets for badminton, lawn bowls, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics and weightlifting.

The national contingent will be represented by 162 individuals involving 104 athletes, 44 officials and 13 staff.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will kick off tomorrow until Aug 8, with approximately 6,500 athletes from 72 countries and territories expected to participate in this edition. - Bernama