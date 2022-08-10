Dhabitah ready for more diving outings

SEPANG: National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri (pix) is optimistic that she will be able to perform in various upcoming championships.

The 23-year-old athlete said she felt confident after she made the best preparation and performed well at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games recently.

The athlete from Kuala Lumpur said that she is ready to compete in any event that the coach wants in order to make the country proud.

“Before this, we didn’t have enough divers but thank God, I have trained for two events, namely platform and springboard, and now I am ready for any duty the coaches want.

“I am doing all this for the country while I am still young but for individual events, I will have to consider because if there are too many events I don’t think I can handle,“ she told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Earlier, Nur Dhabitah managed to get two silver medals through the women’s synchronised 3 metre (m) springboard event with her partner Wendy Ng Yan Yee and the women’s individual 3m springboard event at the prestigious Games.

She also won a bronze medal in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard event with her partner Muhammad Syafiq Puteh on Monday. - Bernama