Diego Forlan to make comeback at 42

MONTEVIDEO: Retired former Uruguay international striker Diego Forlan has announced plans to return to football at the age of 42, reported Xinhua.

Forlan will represent Montevideo-based club Old Boys & Old Girls this year in the University Sports League’s over-40s division.

“Hello Diego. Welcome to the University Sports League. Make yourself at home,“ the entity said in a social media post on Friday.

In an interview with Uruguayan radio station Sport 890, Forlan said his main goal was “to have fun and share with friends”.

Forlan has not played competitively since announcing his retirement in August 2019.

Voted the best player of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the centre-forward’s career included spells at Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Villarreal. He was capped 112 times for Uruguay, scoring 36 goals. - Bernama