Dier issued four-match ban for confronting abusive fan

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur will be without Eric Dier for the next four games after the England international was issued with a suspension on Wednesday by the Football Association (FA).

The FA charged Dier, 26, with improper misconduct and has been ordered to pay a fine of £40,000 (RM214,190).

After Tottenham lost to Norwich on penalties in the FA Cup on March 4, Dier was filmed climbing the stands to confront a fan making abusive comments and gestures.

Dier’s defence was that he was concerned for his younger brother Patrick, who was sitting behind the spectator and became involved in an altercation with the person.

Dier added his actions were not threatening but the FA ruled in a statement: “An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening.”

Dier will now miss all but one of Tottenham’s remaining games of the Premier League season, which finishes on July 26. – dpa