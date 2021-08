ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) coach Aidil Sharin Sahak admitted that his team faced difficulties in finding the rhythm in their Super League match against Selangor FC last night after not playing for a long time.

However, he hoped that his men will be able to rise up against Penang FC on Aug 17 and at the same time, make up for the disappointment after failing to collect any points in the match at the Darul Aman Stadium, here.

“The match was not easy as the ‘intensity’ of the players decreased after three months of not playing and Selangor played well and fast, but overall, I commend the players who worked hard in this match.

“I want to make sure that in the next match we play better and the players play at their usual level,“ he told the post-match press conference. His team lost 2-4 to the Red Giants.

Aidil Sharin said The Red Eagles will also formulate a new strategy for the match against Penang FC following defender Renan Da Silva Alves not able to play due to being sent off in last night’s action.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC head coach Karstel Neitzel said the victory over KDA FC was something unexpected as the Red Eagles were lined up with great players apart from having the advantage of playing at home.

“Three points is very valuable for us, congratulations to the players who showed determination. Of course, we are all happy, even though in the first half the players got a great fight from the Kedah team,” he said.

He added that the victory over KDA FC could also to some extent improve his team’s position in the league and hoped it would lead to further success in their next matches.

-Bernama