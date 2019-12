MANILA: Malaysia’s ice-skaters ended their challenge at the 30th SEA Games with a bronze medal today, going home with a total haul of two gold, one silver and two bronze.

The bronze was won through Dione Tan Shu Yen in the women’s 1000m short track speed event held at the SM Megamall Ice Skating Rink here.

The 16 year old athlete recorded a time of 1 minute 41.674 seconds behind Singaporean, Cheyenne Goh who won the gold with a time of 1:39.272s.

The silver was won by Nur Indah Ratu Afifah from Indonesia, who recorded 1:41.314s.

“I was nervous during the race. I tried for gold but my challengers were too strong this time. So I tried my best and ended up third,” Dione told the media when met after the race.

Meanwhile, team manager, Wong De Vin said that he was satisfied with his team’s performance although they failed to meet the four gold medals target set for the team.

“For me a gold is a bonus, most importantly the team did their best. They have given more than expected during training and I am happy with the gold medals that we got,” he said.

The Malaysian Ice Skating team finished their SEA Games campaign in the second place together with Thailand after winning two gold, one silver and two bronze.

Singapore emerged champion with four gold and one bronze. - Bernama