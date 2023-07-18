Dismal performance by national women divers in Fukuoka

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a disappointing performance by Malaysian diving queen, Datuk Pandelela Rinong when she failed to pass the qualification round of her pet event, the 10-metre platform at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan today.

According to the meet website, worldaquatics.com, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist displayed a lacklustre performance as she finished with 256.40 points and ended in 24th position out of 36 competitors.

Another Malaysian representative Nur Eilisha Rania Muhammad Abrar Raj also delivered a dismal performance when she only managed 206.45 points to finish in 35th position.

This means no national representative managed to earn a spot in the semi-finals after both failed to place themselves in the top 18.

For the event, China’s sensational young diver Quan Hong Chan was clearly in a class of her own to top the qualification round with a score of 435.60 points followed by compatriot Chen Yuxi (393.00 points) while Andrea Spendolini Sirieix from Great Britain clinched third position (353.90 points).

The national diving camp has yet to win a medal since the meet kicked off last Friday.

The 2023 World Aquatic Championships will end on July 30. - Bernama