Diver Bertrand Rhodict almost springs a surprise with second medal

HANGZHOU: The national diving squad’s dream of winning another medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games on the final day of competition at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre Aquatic Sports Arena here tonight was within reach, but unfortunately out of grasp.

Bertrand Rhodict Lises continues to make impressive leaps in his first appearance at the Asian Games and almost springs a surprise, but only managed to finish fourth in the men’s 10-metre platform final with a total of 434.85 points.

The 18-year-old diver had earlier won bronze when partnering with Enrique Maccartney Harold in the men’s 10m synchronised platform last Sunday.

“I’m very happy to be able to finish in the top four, it’s actually not what I wanted but had to go with the flow, I just need to fix my difficulties and improve my fight for a podium spot,” Bertrand Rhodict told Bernama after the final here.

At the same time, another national diver, Jellson Jabillin, who made his second appearance at the Games, finished fifth with 403.00 points.

The gold medal went to home diver Yang Hao who left the other challengers far behind with an uncatchable 554.35 points, followed by compatriot Bai Yuming who took silver (495.55 points) and Rikuto Tamai of Japan with bronze on 480.50 points.

At the same time, in the women’s springboard 3m final, Malaysia’s sole representative Kimberly Bong, who made her debut at the Games, was overshadowed by the prowess of more experienced opponents as she only managed to finish sixth after collecting a total of 247.20 points.

The first two positions went to Chinese divers Chen Yiwen (382.00 points) and Chang Yani (350.25 pts) who pocketed the gold and silver while Japan’s Sayaka Mikami (304.65 pts) took bronze.

Overall, the national diving camp managed to contribute one silver through the women’s 3m synchronised springboard and four bronze medals each in the women’s 10m synchronised platform, men’s 3m synchronised springboard, men’s 10m synchronised platform and women’s 10m platform.

The Malaysians can walk tall as Hangzhou is an improvement on the tally of one silver and three bronze achieved in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

“Actually we were aiming for three medals but we got five, two is a bonus, so I think it’s a good result,” said diving team manager Datuk Leong Mun Yee, who is also a former national diver. - Bernama