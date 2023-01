ADELAIDE: Serbia’s top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic (pix) is through to the semi-finals of the Adelaide ATP tournament after defeating Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

Djokovic now has an 8-0 head-to-head record against Shapovalov, Serbian news agency (Tanjug) reported.

The Serbian will next face Russian Daniil Medvedev, who defeated compatriot Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

The prize money at the Adelaide tournament is US$642,735.