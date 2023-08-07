  1. Sport

Djokovic defeats Wawrinka at Wimbledon to make last 16

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka during their men’s singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2023/AFPPixSerbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka during their men’s singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2023/AFPPix

LONDON: Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 15th time on Friday with a straight-sets defeat of old rival Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career Grand Slam crown, came through 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) against the 38-year-old Wawrinka.

World number two Djokovic will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz who he has defeated five times in as many meetings for a place in the quarter-finals.

Friday's win was Djokovic's 21st in 27 meetings with Wawrinka, a three-time major champion who had famously defeated the Serb in the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open finals.

Djokovic never faced a break point under the Centre Court roof and completed victory just 15 minutes before the 11pm All England Club curfew kicked in. -AFP