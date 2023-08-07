Djokovic defeats Wawrinka at Wimbledon to make last 16

LONDON: Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 15th time on Friday with a straight-sets defeat of old rival Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career Grand Slam crown, came through 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) against the 38-year-old Wawrinka.

World number two Djokovic will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz who he has defeated five times in as many meetings for a place in the quarter-finals.

Friday's win was Djokovic's 21st in 27 meetings with Wawrinka, a three-time major champion who had famously defeated the Serb in the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open finals.

Djokovic never faced a break point under the Centre Court roof and completed victory just 15 minutes before the 11pm All England Club curfew kicked in. -AFP