Djokovic to speak about controversy Down Under

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic (pix) on Thursday said he plans to provide his "version" of what happened during the fiasco that led to his deportation ahead of the Australian Open in the coming days.

The world No. 1's visa was cancelled last month ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status, and he has kept a relatively low profile since returning to Serbia – making just a handful of brief appearances.

"I plead for patience and in the next seven to 10 days I will speak to the media more thoroughly about my version of the story," said Djokovic during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

The 34-year-old offered no other details on his future plans, while he thanked Vucic and his Serbian fans for their support during the ordeal.

Djokovic was unable to challenge for a 21st Grand Slam singles title, which was won over the weekend by his rival Rafael Nadal, who is now the most decorated player in tennis history.

The Serb, however, remained world No. 1 in the rankings released earlier this week and extended his record-breaking run in the top spot to 358 weeks.

Serbia’s president Vucic praised Djokovic’s “great fight” over his bid to play at the Australia Open despite not being vaccinated.

“Thank you for the great fight you fought in Australia,“ Vucic told Djokovic during the meeting in Belgrade.

Vucic, a populist who is bidding for re-election in April, said he spoke with Djokovic as soon as he heard about the problems in Australia and told him to come home.

“And then I saw how... he was ready to fight not only for himself, but for his country,“ Vucic said.

Djokovic told Vucic he was grateful for the support.

“You have stood behind me and placed yourself in a compromised political position in international relations, and I am... extremely grateful. I will remember that,“ Djokovic said.

Djokovic’s treatment has been described as “scandalous” by the government in Belgrade and has soured relations between Serbia and Australia. – AFP/Reuters