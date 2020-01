STAMP Fairtex may have moved closer toward a shot at her first mixed martial arts World Title, but the Thai warrior believes she is far from ready to battle ONE Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee.

The ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion excelled against India’s Puja “The Cyclone” Tomar at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW last Friday, Jan 10, finishing her opponent in round one at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

Stamp’s opposite number did not make life easy for the two-sport World Champion, bravely taking her on in the striking department. However, it was a plan that eventually cost “The Cyclone” the match.

The Rayong native gained dominant position on the ground, before getting the win by ground and pound at 4:26 of the opening stanza.

“At first, I just wanted to keep the fight standing because I felt I had the advantage there,” Stamp said.

“However, once the fight went to the ground, I realised that I was comfortable there and able to stay in control. From there, I just went with the flow.”

It was a plan that worked to perfection as the Fairtex representative maintained her undefeated streak and kept her impressive 75% finishing rate intact.

She is fast rising up the ranks of the atomweight division but does not take too much pride in the win.

“I am really happy that I was able to finish the fight so quickly,” Stamp said.

“However, I really need to improve my takedown defense. I need to be better able to defend myself from takedowns.”

After yet another magnificent outing in The Home Of Martial Arts, the 22-year-old has her eyes on more mixed martial arts bouts that could give her the skills she needs to face Lee for the atomweight crown.

“This year I will definitely need to defend both my Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Titles,” Stamp said.

“As for mixed martial arts, I want to improve my skills a lot more. It is definitely a long time before I can fight for a title.”

“I think my stand-up is strong enough to face Angela Lee, but my ground game isn’t there yet. I’d need to work on both takedown defense and positioning on the ground – especially mount. I can’t underestimate that.”

ONE travels to Manila, Philippines next for ONE: FIRE & FURY on Friday, Jan 31.

