Don’t rule out Malaysia’s keirin medal chances - Rizal Tisin

KUALA LUMPUR: It is too early to doubt the true ability of the national track cyclists, led by keirin ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pix), in their mission to make history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Former national track cyclist Mohd Rizal Tisin, 37, said although Malaysia’s challenge in the sprint event ended early, it should not be used to gauge the chances of Mohd Azizulhasni and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom in the keirin event on Saturday (Aug 7).

Mohd Rizal, who won bronze in the 1-kilometre time trial at the 2009 World Championships, said sprint and keirin required different tactical approaches.

“It’s not fair to judge their capabilities based on the sprint because they (sprint and keirin) are unlike the athletics events like the 100-metre (m) and 200m.

“Sprint is 70 percent power and 30 per cent tactical skills while, for me, keirin is 50-50. Keirin also depends on the start list and positioning at the start of the race,” said the Singapore-based Mohd Rizal when contacted by Bernama today.

Malaysia’s medal hopes in the sprint event ended on Thursday (Aug 5) after Azizulhasni, who is nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, and Muhammad Shah Firdaus crashed out in the 1/8 Finals. But the duo will have a chance to make amends when they compete in the keirin at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka on Saturday (Aug 7).

However, based on sub-10 seconds (s) clocked by Azizulhasni and Muhammad Shah Firdaus in the sprint event, coupled with the confidence performance, Mohd Rizal is optimistic that they are on the right track.

Mohd Rizal, who is the Singapore national track cycling coach, said among the advantages the two riders possessed were courage and wisdom to seize the opportunity to make a dash.

“Most of the other riders, for example, the Dutch riders, are simple. They are strong and will use ‘heavier gears’, so I expect them to lead from the start. But I am sure Azizulhasni and Shah Firdaus will be prepared... they will wait for the right time to attack,” he said.

He also said the vast experience and outstanding record in keirin of Azizulhasni on the international stage, which included winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the world title in 2017, would give the 33-year-old an extra edge.

“The Netherlands and Great Britain are strong but they may not be as experienced as Azizulhasni tactically. He is among the most experienced cyclist this time, a medallist in the 2016 Rio edition and this is also his fourth (Olympic) outing... he is more experienced than the others,” he explained.

In the preliminary round on Saturday (Aug 7), Azizulhasni is in Heat Three with Sebastien Vigier (France), Stefan Boetticher (Germany), Patryk Rajkowski (Poland), Jean Spies (South Africa) and Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago).

Muhammad Shah Firdaus, meanwhile, will battle it out with Matthew Richardson (Australia), Hugo Barrette (Canada), Jack Carlin (Great Britain), Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan) and Matthijs Buchli (the Netherlands).

The top two from each of the five heats will automatically move into the quarter-finals while the losers will compete in the repechages to get into the quarter-finals.-Bernama