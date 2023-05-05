Don’t wait until last minute to secure semi-final slot, Harimau Muda told

PHNOM PENH: The national Under-22 (U-22) squad has been reminded not to wait until the last minute to secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2023 SEA Games men’s football competition, here.

The president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin issued the reminder as he wanted the Harimau Muda squad to fight to the best of their ability for a positive result when they face the two favourites, Thailand and Vietnam, in a fierce Group B competition.

Hamidin said E. Elavarasan’s players, who have a target to reach the finals, must consider the clash with the two teams as a matter of life or death in an effort to improve their chances of progressing to the next round.

He said the players also understood that they had no other choice but to steal three points in both matches.

“Our matches against Thailand and Vietnam are like finals. If they can beat Thailand or Vietnam, they (players) can already feel that they could become champions,“ he said in a meeting with the local media here last night.

Elavarasan’s squad, which defeated Laos 5-1 in the first group action at the Prince Stadium here on Wednesday, will face Thailand and Vietnam respectively tomorrow and Monday at the same venue while the two opposing teams will meet each other on May 11.

He also said that the squad has an advantage when the players included as substitutes are seen to have the same ability as the main line-up.

That would help the team maintain momentum if there were any players who were injured or faced suspension, he added.

He also expressed confidence that the country’s young team can beat Thailand and Vietnam provided the players are only focusing on the matches.

Malaysia and Thailand, who have only played one game, have three points respectively in second and third place in group B, while Singapore and Laos are at the bottom after failing to collect points in the first two games.

Vietnam, as the defending champion, leads the competition with six points after recording two consecutive victories. - Bernama