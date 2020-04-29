Dortmund boss Watzke pushes for Bundesliga resumption

DUSSELDORF: Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke (pix) has said it is crucial that the Bundesliga resumes from its coronavirus enforced suspension as soon as possible so it can be completed.

“It is completely out of the question that it will only be played again from June. Then you can immediately forget it,” the 60-year-old Watzke told Spiegel magazine on Tuesday.

“We still have nine match rounds to play, then relegation playoffs, then comes the German Cup as well. And we have to factor in that a game might also be postponed.”

Watzke is frustrated at what he deems to be dithering by politicians who will ultimately decide if or when football can resume.

“We have presented the politicians with a 41-page health concept and are, at the wish of the politicians, expanding it further,” he said.

“If that’s enough, it doesn’t matter whether we play on May 9 or May 16, the situation is the same. Every week later is critical.”

The Bundesliga faces losses of hundreds of millions of dollars in television money if not able to complete the season despite the global pandemic.

Watzke pointed to other major leagues in Europe also attempting to complete their seasons and said it would be notable for Germany to resume first.

However, on Tuesday the French government effectively ended the Ligue 1 season by banning sport in the country until autumn. – dpa