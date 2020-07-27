Dortmund drawn at Duisburg in Cup first round, Bayern must wait

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund were drawn at third-tier local rivals Duisburg on Sunday in the first round of the German Cup.

Holders Bayern Munich will find out their lower league opponents from the Middle Rhine area at a later date.

There are 23 spots still up for grabs in the first round, due to the cancellation of the lower leagues because of the coronavirus pandemic and the regional associations supplying teams who win the respective regional cup competitions.

These tournaments have been delayed and will take place in the coming weeks.

German Cup first-round fixtures will be played September 11-14, a week before the opening games in the new Bundesliga season. The starts of both competitions have been pushed back because of the delayed finish to this season.

In other stand-out ties, this season's runners-up Bayer Leverkusen will play at a lower-league team from the state of Hamburg and 2019 runners-up RB Leipzig visit second division Nuremberg. – dpa