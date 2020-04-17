Dortmund ready to refund ticket holders over Covid-19

DUSSELDORF: Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Thursday they are ready to fully refund season and day ticket holders for matches missed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Dortmund said they are “struggling with the current economic situation” but that the majority of their fans “are affected by the COVID-19 crisis too; many are experiencing short-time work, declining revenue or even unemployment.

“We shall not make use of any future legal regulations that allow for refunds to be issued in the form of vouchers,” the club pledged.

After consultations with fan groups, Dortmund are offering a straightforward refund for purchased matchday tickets and pro rota refunds for season ticket holders.

Fans can also waive a matchday ticket refund to help the club, or waive with 19.09% of the sum going going to the club foundation “Leuchte Auf” (Light up).

Those of the 55,000 season ticket holders who waive the refund can also chose a free team shirt for the 2020-21, while others can use the owed sum as a down payment for the next season, with the 19.09 option also available.

“A big thank you to the many fans who have informed us that they are waiving their right to a refund. We are happy about that – and, we’ll be honest, it helps!” Dortmund said.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March and if the season can be completed at all it would be behind closed doors. Dortmund had already sold out home games against arch-rivals Schalke and champions Bayern Munich. – dpa