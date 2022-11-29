Dortmund score twice in each half to sink JDT in friendly

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund scored two goals in each half to thrash Malaysian treble winners Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 4-1 in an international club friendly at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here last night.

The dominant Germans, coached by Edin Terzik, needed just 11 minutes to draw first blood through Justin Njinmah before making it 2-0 in the 31st minute through Donyell Marlen following a goalmouth melee.

Undaunted, the home team managed to reduce the deficit 10 minutes later through a fine effort by JDT’s best young player Arif Aiman Hanapi.

The second half saw both Dortmund and JDT making several substitutions but the outcome remained the same as Dortmund went on to add two more goals.

The visitors’ third goal of the night came in the 60th minute when Ole Pohlmann rammed home a fine cross from Can Ozkan before Samuel Samba wrapped up the proceedings with goal number four in the 69th minute.

JDT, fresh from completing a domestic treble by winning the Malaysia Cup on Saturday (Nov 26) after bagging the FA Cup and Super League crown, tried to give it a go but to no avail. - Bernama