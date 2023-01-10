Dota2: Malaysia to battle for bronze after losing to China in semis

HANGZHOU: The National Dota2 team’s campaign in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games ended at the semifinal stage after going down 1-2 to China in front of a hostile crowd at the Hangzhou E-sport Centre here today.

In the semifinals against China today, the National squad represented by Chan Kok Hong, Cheng Jin Xiang, Thiay Jun Wen, Ng Wei Poong and Yap Jian Wei kicked of the game on a positive note by winning the first game.

However, China featuring Wang Chunyu, Lu Yao, Zhao Zixing, Yu Yajun and Yang Shenyi bounced back to take the next two games and book a slot in tomorrow’s final.

China will face the winner of the second semifinals between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia in the final while the losing semifinalist will playoff for the bronze medal against Malaysia, tomorrow.

E-sport had on Tuesday contributed a silver medal at the Arena of Valor after losing to China.

This is the first time E-sport has been included in the Asian Games programme after making its entry at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia as a demonstration sport. - Bernama