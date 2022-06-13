Double delight for Damok in Barcelona

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rider Syarifuddin Azman secured a double second-placed finish yesterday in the FIM JuniorGP World Championships at the Circuit de Barcelona in Spain.

The 20-year-old rider representing SIC Racing, initially claimed second spot of Race 1, clocking in at 29 minutes and 29.888 seconds, trailing 11.364s behind race winner Jose Antonio Rueda of Spain.

Italian rider Filippo Farioligas (29:29.990s) completed the podium, while another Malaysian Danial Syahmi Ahmad Shahril (29:39.973s) only managed to finish in 14th place, according to results on the tournament’s official website.

The podium winners remained unchanged in Race 2, as Syarifuddin, who is better known as Damok (29:39.669s), finished the 74.5km-race behind Jose (29:31.508s), while Filippo (29:40.094) came in third.

Danial Syahmi, who represents Asia Talent Team, was unable to finish the race.

“Race 1 was a bit difficult at first because Rueda made a gap, I tried to focus on maintaining my pace and finish the race, and I managed to get second place after competing with three riders.

“In Race 2, Rueda once again went ahead, I tried to catch up but other riders tried to overtake me, making the gap bigger. I am very happy with the results today. These two trophies are for all of you Malaysians,” said Damok. - Bernama